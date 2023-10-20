Shimla: Ex-HP CM Jai Ram Thakur meets Narendra Modi

Shimla : Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in the state that witnessed severe damage following heavy rains.

Thakur met the prime minister in New Delhi on Wednesday and hoped that the Centre would continue to extend assistance to the state, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

Thakur said the Centre has a major share in the Rs 4,500 crore special relief package that has been announced by the state government. The Leader of Opposition claimed that as soon as the disaster struck, the state government hiked diesel price by Rs 5 and closed the crushers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should show some mercy on the disaster affected people, he said and added that election promises are meant to be fulfilled and not to halt the development done by the previous government. Thakur also requested the prime minister to visit Himachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Kiratpur-Sundernagar four lane highway Heavy rains in August and September in the state had left many people dead and caused extensive damage to infrastructure. PTI COR