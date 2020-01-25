Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's MNS Jostle For Space In Maharashtra Politics

The Shiv Sena asserted that Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be sent out of the country. The party had earlier, been critical of the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sena mouthpiece Saamana, however, insisted that the CAA had certain flaws which needed fixing.

The Sena mouthpiece also flayed Raj Thackeray for changing the colour of his party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) flag. It also accused Raj Thackeray of switching his agenda from Marathi pride to Hindutva to please the BJP.

The Shiv Sena voice recalled that the MNS leader had earlier come out against the CAA and is changing colours now for political gains. Raj Thackeray had asserted that his party would back the CAA and announced a Morcha on February 9, in Mumbai to protest against those opposed to CAA.

Raj Thackeray had, at a media meet, claimed that "India is not a Dharamshala and was obliged in any way to provide shelter to such people from Pakistan and Bangladesh."

The Shiv Sena has taken a nuanced stance claiming that Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out while pointing out at the same time that the CAA is flawed in its present form. Political analysts say that the BJP's new-found closeness to MNS is the underlying factor behind this switch.

The Shiv Sena knows that it is in an uneasy alliance in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) though it puts on a brave face claiming that the party is bound to its allies through the thread of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) and that its focus is development.

Shiv Sena's latest attack on the MNS stems from political insecurity on account of its presence in the MVA, observers point out. As and when the party tests political waters in an election, it could stand to lose a sizeable chunk of its core-Hindutva voter base, analysts say, while gaining little from the NCP, Congress voter base.