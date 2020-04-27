Shiv Sena To Centre: Make Arrangements To Send Migrant Workers Home

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena called upon the Centre to make arrangements for taking migrant workers home from Maharashtra. The Sena mouthpiece, 'Saamana' in its editorial, stated that it is the responsibility of the Central government to arrange trains and buses so those migrant workers can return to their home states.

The Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in the state have been calling upon the Centre to make arrangements to send the migrant labourers in the state to their native places in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders have pointed out that Maharashtra is home to 6,50,000 migrant labourers who are being provided with food and shelter.

The Maharashtra chief minister had observed on earlier occasions that many of these migrant labourers wish to return home since their workplaces are shut during the ongoing lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Saamana editorial added that the Centre cannot absolve itself of its responsibility and should demonstrate the sort of promptness towards migrant labourers that it had shown in the case of tourists from Gujarat stranded in Uttarakhand. The Sena mouthpiece also referred to recent comments made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the need to frame policies for creating jobs in rural areas in order to check migration to cities in search of employment. Saamana observed that Gadkari's comments are of significance and should be taken note of.