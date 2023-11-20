Shiv Sena (UBT) claims Maha BJP chief blew Rs 3.50cr in Macau casino

Mumbai: Yet another unsavory social media war erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday posted a photo of state Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule allegedly gambling away in a casino in Macau.

Posting the photo showing Bawankule sitting at a gambling table in a casino, Raut said: "Maharashtra is on fire… And this gent is gambling in a Casino in Macau. Zoom the photo and see, isn't he the same person? The rest of the film is still pending."

Hitting out strongly at Raut's tweet, the state BJP said on its official X handle that Bawankule has never gambled in his life, and posted a photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray along with film-maker Farhan Akhtar meeting David Beckham recently in Mumbai.

"This area is where the (Bawankule) family is staying in the hotel. However, those whose lives have been gambled away cannot see beyond a certain level. Just tell us Sanjay Raut, what brand of whisky is in the glass of Aditya Thackeray," said the BJP.

Countering Raut hit back saying that Aditya Thackeray "enjoys the same brand" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even invited them to savour it.

To BJP's tweet, Raut alleged that on Sunday, Bawankule blew up Rs 3.50 crore in just three hours at the casino, according to eyewitnesses.

"I have another 27 photos and several videos… if I release them now, BJP will have to shut its shop," Raut warned.

In a tweet from Macau, Bawankule tried to clear the air: "This is the area of the hotel I stayed at with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner."

Maharashtra unit Congress President Nana Patole said that Raut's statements were serious and the state government should order a CID inquiry into the whole affair.

"Is the photo of Bawankule gambling in the casino genuine? From where did he get crores of rupees to blow away in the gamble. All these aspects must be investigated," demanded Patole.

Reacting to the developments, BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Raut has lost his mental balance by posting such fake and morphed photos of its leaders.

Raut also took a swipe at the BJP's photos by asking whether his family shown in the pictures is 'Chinese'.

"They claim he has never gambled in his life, then please clarify what exactly was he doing on the gambling table? Is that a Maruti photo on his table? The more they talk, they will get exposed. Wasn't the 'tamasha' that happened not enough," demanded Raut.