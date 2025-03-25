Shiva temple in Old Delhi to remain untouched

New Delhi : Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday visited the Nili Chhatri temple in Old Delhi area, allegedly built on encroached government land and scheduled for demolition, and assured devotees that the temple would be untouched during the raze drive. He also said if any structural damage occurred to the temple, it will be repaired immediately.

According to an official, a government agency conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Yamuna Bazaar about two-three days ago and found that the temple was built on encroached land. The agency scheduled the demolition of the temple on Monday as part of the raze drive, the official said.

The PWD minister said that he received a message this morning claiming that the temple was being demolished.

“I came here immediately to inspect the situation. I want to assure all devotees that the temple is completely safe, and there is no need to worry,” he said.

Verma said that the government is committed to protect religious and cultural heritage. The temple, believed to be built by the Pandava brothers, is located in near the Nigambodh Ghat.

According to an official statement, Verma emphasised that safeguarding faith and religious heritage remains a priority for the government.

“No religious site will be allowed to suffer damage, and any mistake will be promptly corrected,” the Delhi minister added. He urged locals not to politicise the issue, and said that certain individuals were deliberately spreading misinformation to create unrest.

Verma has directed officials to prevent any damage to the temple and to carry out any necessary repairs on a priority basis, the statement added.