Shooting at house in Shahdara; accused remain unidentified

Three men of the Hashim Baba gang allegedly opened fire at a multi-storey house in Bihari Colony in east Delhi’s Shahdara and demanded Rs 30 lakh as extortion, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, and the shooters left an extortion note before fleeing, they said.

No injuries were reported in the firing.

A CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media platforms, showing three men — two of them wearing helmets and another covered his face using a cloth — entering the street and firing two rounds, before their gun got jammed. “After firing two rounds, their gun got jammed. The accused threw extortion paper in front of the house and fled,” said the police officer, adding that an FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

The officer also said that they have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are scanning the entire area to track and identify the accused.

“We have already formed multiple teams under the leadership of senior police officers. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused and the vehicle they used. They will be behind bars soon,” he added.

Puneet Arora, who resides in the house with his family members, said that on November 2, his elder brother, Bunty, received a call regarding extortion from Golu, a member of the Hashim Baba gang.

“We thought that someone had joked with us, so we did not file any police complaint on the same day. Later that night, three men opened fire in front of our house. They threw slips, demanding Rs 30 lakh from us. We are under fear,” Puneet Arora told PTI.