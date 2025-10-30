Live
Shop owner killed in gas cylinder blast
A gas cylinder exploded inside a hardware shop in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Wednesday, killing the shop owner who was sleeping inside when the blast occurred, police said.
The incident occurred around 2 am in Khetri. Due to the impact of the blast, the iron shutter of the shop was blown nearly 60 feet away, while the shopkeeper, Shankar Saini, was found unconscious around 20 feet away from the spot, they said.
CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced online, showing the intensity of the blast.
According to the police, Saini was asleep inside the shop when the cylinder exploded. He was found lying about 20 feet away from the shop and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
“There was a loud explosion and when we came out, flames were rising from the hardware shop,” a local said.
The body has been kept in the mortuary of a local government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.