Shopkeepers get vaccine, CP market reopens today 

New Delhi: After the curbs were eased out and markets were allowed to open in Delhi from Monday, Connaught Place became the first market in the national capital where vaccination camp was held for shopkeepers and staff.

Due to the drop in Covid-19 infections in Delhi, the government has started the process of unlocking the state from Monday. Markets will also resume operations in the state on the basis of odd-even formula.

The main objective of the vaccination drive conducted in Connaught Place was to make the market Covid-free and safe for customers. New Delhi Traders Association organised a vaccination camp on Saturday where more than 400 shopkeepers and employees got the jab.

Amit Gupta, Executive Member of the Association, told IANS, "We had organised a vaccination camp on Saturday in which more than 400 people received the vaccine shots. Some employees of the market had already got themselves vaccinated."

"Markets will open in Delhi from Monday. As many as 80 per cent of our market employees have received the jabs. This will make the Connaught Place market safe for customers."

However, the lockdown will continue in Delhi with some relaxations allowed by the state government.

From Monday, the government and private offices will open in Delhi with 50 per cent strength. At the same time the Metro services will operate as well with 50 per cent capacity.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said all markets and malls in Delhi are being reopened on the basis of odd-even formula. This means half the shops will remain open on one day and half the shops on alternate day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.