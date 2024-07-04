Short film ‘Adamya,’ depicting folk art, wins accolades

Berhampur : The 40-minute short film ‘Adamya’, directed by Krishna D K (31), has won accolades. The film was shot at locations in a sleepy village, Makarajhola, and adjoining areas under Hinjili block in Ganjam.

‘Adamya’ gives an insight into the amphitheatres in rural areas (Grameen Akhada), which are on the verge of extinction, artistes’ lives and their struggle to save the dying folk art. The film explores the village, the artistic genre of Tiger Dance (locally known as Bagha Nacha), its repertoire and painting techniques. The film depicts the struggle of two artistes, an Odissi dancer and a Tiger Dance performer, in pursuit of their passion.

‘Adamya’ was shot for six days from June 8 to June 13. The film highlights the measures that need to be taken to guard the future of Grameen Akhada and Bagha Nacha and how they maintain a social bond in the villages.

Suman Das is the co-director, State award winner Ranjeet Rath cinematographer and Samanchal Maharana the narrator of the film.

Veteran actor Chaudhury Jayaprakash Das played the character of ‘Jeje’ whereas ‘Sanskruti Ratna’ Narayan Maharana, who had travelled to 14 countries to perform ‘Bagha Nacha,’ played the role of ‘Dandi Guruji’.

Actors Sanchita Patra, Kajal Behera, Sweety Swain, Vivek Kumar Dakua, Shivam Sahu, Pritiranjan, Gitanjali, Madhusudan, Sapan, Khirasindhu, Sudhanshu, Odissi Guru Jayant Acharya, Mahendra and several artistes from rural areas showcased their acting talents in a spectacular manner.

Starting with small ventures like ‘Mukti’ in 2015, Krishna made 25 short films and won many national and international awards. Interestingly, he has chosen most of the titles of his films with beginning the letter ‘A’ including ‘Abhilash’ (during the pandemic-induced lockdown), ‘Abhipsa’, ‘Annurag’, ‘Ashabarna’, ‘Antaswar’, ‘Ananya’ (awarded as the best film in Tunisia in 2022), ‘Anik’, ‘Aditwiya’ (awarded as the best film in Mauritius in 2023), ‘Abhijan’, ‘Angikar’ and ‘Adamya’. He figures in India Book of Records for making the maximum number of shot films beginning with the letter ‘A’.

Krishna, an independent filmmaker and dance choreographer, passed out of Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute (BPFTI) Odisha in 2017. He completed schooling at Makarajhola High School and cleared Plus Two at K D Science College, Pochilima. Krishna went to Bollywood after passing out of BPFTI and worked in Hindi tele serials like 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Nazar'. Later, he returned to his native village in 2018 to launch 'Nrityam Kala Gabeshana Kendra' and has never looked back since then.