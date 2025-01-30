Siddhivinayak temple treasurer reveals reason behind dress code directive

Mumbai: As the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai introduces a new dress code starting Friday, Acharya Pawan Tripathi has opened up about the reasons behind the decision.

The temple management has made it clear that visitors wearing skirts, jeans or revealing outfits will be denied entry.

In an effort to maintain decorum and respect at one of Mumbai’s most revered religious sites, the temple will offer clothing to visitors who do not meet the dress code, allowing them to cover up before they can proceed for 'darshan (the viewing of the deity)'.

Acharya Pawan Tripathi explained the motive behind the rule saying, "Siddhivinayak Temple is a significant centre of faith for Sanatanis and Ganesh devotees from all over the world. Every day, lakhs of devotees come seeking blessings, and their wishes are fulfilled.

"However, some devotees suggested that certain visitors arrive dressed inappropriately, with clothing that is indecent. To address these concerns, the trust Board and temple administration decided to implement this rule to ensure everyone comes dressed in a respectful and dignified manner."

Tripathi emphasised the importance of proper attire when visiting a holy place like Siddhivinayak, noting that while there are no restrictions on specific types of clothing, visitors are expected to wear full attire.

"You may wear jeans or any other clothes, as long as they are appropriate and fully cover your body. To raise awareness, a sign will be put up at the temple, and the message will be spread through social media and the media at large. After a few days, I believe that the temple visitors will naturally follow the dress code out of respect for the sacred space," he stated.

He also mentioned that the temple will provide clothing for those who need it, ensuring they can cover up and have a respectful 'darshan'.

The new directive aims to enhance the sanctity of the temple and align the atmosphere with the values of devotion and reverence that it represents.