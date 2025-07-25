Significant rise in acreage of oilseeds, pulses in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a rise in the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses with the Kharif season witness-ing a significant expansion in the acreage of sesame, groundnut, and soybean, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Agriculture Department, in 2024, the total area under oilseed crops stood at 432.25 thousand hectares, which has jumped to 547.14 thousand hectares in 2025, it said.

The most striking increase has been in sesame cultivation, which soared from 180.26 thousand hectares to 303 thousand hectares in just one year, it added.

Groundnut and soybean cultivation have also expanded. The area under soybean increased from 34.12 thousand hectares to 40 thousand hectares, while groundnut acreage rose from 204 thousand hectares to 218 thousand hectares.

In the pulses category, pigeon pea (arhar) remains the primary Kharif pulse and continues to be a farmer’s favorite.

As sowing of some varieties extends to September, a further increase in acreage is anticipated, the statement said.

So far, the area under pigeon pea has grown significantly from 184 thousand hectares to 273 thousand hectares. Moong cultivation has also increased from 30,000 hectares to 32,000 hectares, it said.

The area under major Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, has also increased. Paddy acreage rose from 4,193 thousand hectares to 5,546 thousand hectares, and maize from 636 thousand hectares to 701 thousand hectares.

Farmer interest in cotton cultivation is also on the rise, with the area expanding from 7,000 hectares to 18,000 hectares, it said.

Overall, the total area under Kharif crops in Uttar Pradesh has increased substantially from around 6,574 thousand hectares last year to 8,262 thousand hectares in the current season, it added.