Live
- BRS announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha polls
- PMK leader Sowmiya Anbumani in tough three-cornered contest in Dharmapuri
- Adani Ports announces Rs 1 crore compensation to family of BDS student who died in freak accident
- IPL 2024: Russell's blazing 64*, Salt's 54 help KKR post 208/7 after early stumble
- Tamil Nadu cop arrested by Bangladesh army for illegal border crossing
- IPL 2024: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana reaches Chennai, will join CSK squad soon
- Sikh martial art to mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations in Punjab
- Russia terror attack: Putin vows to punish attackers as he points at Ukraine
- Left Front names Md Salim, three others as candidates for LS polls in Bengal
- IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Just In
Sikh martial art to mark ‘Hola Mohalla’ celebrations in Punjab
The 'Virsa Sambhal' Hola Mohalla Gatka Cup will take place in the Sikh holy town Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on March 25, event organisers said on Saturday.
Chandigarh: The 'Virsa Sambhal' Hola Mohalla Gatka Cup will take place in the Sikh holy town Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on March 25, event organisers said on Saturday.
Organised by the International Sikh Martial Art Council in collaboration with the International Sikh Martial Art Academy (ISMAA), the event showcases martial skills by renowned ‘gatka akharas’, event organisers said on Saturday.
International Sikh Martial Art Council (ISMAC) Chairman Harjeet Singh Grewal said boys and girls would participate in Sikh martial art demonstrations and Gatka competitions, while Gatka Soti-Fari individual contests would add an extra dimension to the martial art games.
Grewal, president of the National Gatka Association of India, said winning players will receive special felicitation, and certificates would also be presented to all Gatka participants by the ISMAC.
The goal behind organising the ‘gatka’ competitions is to enhance the visibility, promotion, and preservation of the traditional Sikh martial art, which was bestowed by the revered Guru sahibaan, he said, adding the ancient art form serves as a deterrent against drugs and social ills.
Tens of thousands of devotees converge in Anandpur Sahib every year to offer prayers at Gurdwara Keshgarh Sahib during 'Hola Mohalla’ celebrations that coincide with Holi festival.
Anandpur Sahib is home to the second most important Sikh shrine after Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.