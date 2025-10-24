  • Menu
Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – 24 October 2025

Highlights

Check today’s silver price in Hyderabad. Silver costs ₹171 per gram and ₹1,71,000 per kg, down slightly from yesterday. See the 10-day price trend and investment tips.

Silver prices in Hyderabad fell slightly today. Investors and traders are watching the market.

Current Rates

Silver costs ₹171 per gram and ₹1,71,000 per kilogram. This is down by ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kilogram. Traders are still buying and selling silver.

How to Buy

You can buy silver in physical form or trade it on MCX. It is good to stay invested, whether you trade or invest long-term.

Price Trend

In the last ten days, silver dropped from ₹2,07,000 per kg to ₹1,71,000 per kg. Prices are going down gradually.

