Singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away

Bhubaneswar: Odiamusic composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities said. He was 54.

Majumdar was admitted to the hospital on September 4 last year with hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease.

After prolonged treatment in the ICU, he was shifted back to the medicine ward on November 10 for continuity of his care, AIIMS said in a statement.

Majumdar began his musical journey in 1991 and lent his voice to over 700 songs in Odia films and albums. He was honoured with Odisha State Film Award in 2011 for his contribution to the music industry.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik and several other leaders from the State expressed grief over the demise of the Odia singer.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul,” Majhi wrote on X.