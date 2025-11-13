SIR 2.0: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has achieved a major milestone under Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, distributing more than 37 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) to electors across 12 States and Union Territories as of November 12, 2025, the poll panel said on Wednesday.

According to the ECI’s latest daily bulletin, a total of 50.69 crore EFs were printed, marking 99.41 per cent completion, out of which 72.66 per cent (37.05 crore) have already been distributed. The ongoing Enumeration Phase runs from November 4 to December 4, 2025.

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal have achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination. Lakshadweep reported 100 per cent completion in printing and distribution, while Goa distributed (99.99 per cent), Puducherry (93.4 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (89.22 per cent), Gujarat distributed over 4.47 crore forms (88.08 per cent), while Tamil Nadu distributed over 5 crore forms (78.09 per cent) and others. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 10.8 crore forms, covering nearly 70 per cent of its electorate. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan followed with over 53 per cent and 70 per cent coverage, respectively.