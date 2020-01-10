SIT arrests accused Rushikesh Devdikar in Gauri Lankesh murder case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, on Thursday, arrested absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar.

Devdikar, 44, was arrested from Katras area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. He will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate today.

He was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Lankesh. Originally from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Devdikar was hiding in a house in Katras.

Lankesh, a senior journalist, was murdered at her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.