Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

SIT arrests accused Rushikesh Devdikar in Gauri Lankesh murder case

SIT arrests accused Rushikesh Devdikar in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Highlights

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, on Thursday, arrested absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, on Thursday, arrested absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar.

Devdikar, 44, was arrested from Katras area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. He will be produced before the Judicial Magistrate today.

He was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Lankesh. Originally from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Devdikar was hiding in a house in Katras.

Lankesh, a senior journalist, was murdered at her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top