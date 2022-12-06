SIT to probe old cases against SP MLA in UP

Kanpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate old cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, has flagged four of the 13 complaints received by the police as 'serious' after preliminary investigation.

Irfan and his brother Rizwan Solanki were sent to jail in connection with a case of arson last week.

The complainants have given concrete evidence to support the charges against the MLA to the police.

The police will first investigate these four complaints. If charges are found to be true, cases will be registered against the MLA.

Irfan and his brother Rizwan, after remaining elusive for 24 days in the arson case, had surrendered before commissioner of police B.P. Jogdand on Friday morning after a case was registered at the Jajmau police station.