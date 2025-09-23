Sitharaman to visit Jaipur on September 27 for ‘Next Gen GST’ campaign

Jaipur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Jaipur on September 27 as part of the BJP’s nationwide 'Next Gen GST' campaign.

During her visit, Sitharaman will interact with professionals including chartered accountants, company secretaries, and doctors to explain the benefits of the revised GST slabs, which the Centre says will reduce inflation and boost growth.

Meanwhile party officials confirmed to IANS that though Sitharaman's official minute-to-minute programme is yet to be released, however, her visit to Jaipur on September 27 is confirmed.

It needs to be mentioned here that the changes made by the Central Government to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs came into effect across the country from Monday onwards.

The government has claimed that the move will help reduce inflation, increase purchasing power, and accelerate the growth rate.

To spread awareness, the BJP has launched the 'Next gen GST' reforms campaign nationwide.

As part of the campaign, Sitharaman will visit Jaipur on September 27 where she will interact with professionals on the issue.

The Central Government’s focus is to promote the revised GST structure widely so that the public can benefit, while the party also positions the decision as a key electoral message.

At the state level, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the 'GST Bachat Utsav' on Monday, which will be celebrated across Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, he visited Thadi Market, Mansarovar, where he interacted with traders and appealed to them to pass on the benefits of reduced GST rates to consumers.

He said that this move would boost market demand, benefiting businesses and the public alike.

During his visit, the CM pasted 'GST Bachat Utsav' stickers on shops and showrooms and encouraged citizens to adopt 'Swadeshi (domestic)' products.

He was accompanied by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, who also appealed to the people to prefer indigenous goods.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari led a march in Sanganer market, starting from the city bus stand and up to Malpura Gate. Traders and the public welcomed him with drums and trumpets.

Tiwari said that Prime Minister Modi’s decision on GST reforms was aimed at strengthening public welfare and is being celebrated nationwide as a festival.

He was joined by Jaipur Mayor Somya Gurjar, Bagru MLA Kailash Verma, Sanganer Trade Union leaders, and local residents.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister also held a video conference with ministers and MLAs, directing them to actively promote the 'GST Bachat Utsav' in their constituencies.

He instructed public representatives to visit local markets, interact with traders, and spread awareness about how the GST cut benefits consumers.