Live
- Music Director Radhan unveils ‘Atta Ettaga’ from ‘Sagileti Katha’
- ‘Premedeshapu Yuvarani’ set to hit screens on Sep 2
- Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast
- ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ locks theatrical release date
- National Grief Awareness Day 2023: Contemporary Books On Grief That Will Touch Your Heart
- Moto G84 5G to Launch on September 1 - All Details
- Daily Forex Rates (30-08-2023)
- Posani Krishna Murali extend sops to artists, says ID cards will be issued to them
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ update: This is when the first single to be out from this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Instagram's new feature to let creators highlight comments in Stories
Just In
Six injured as two DTC buses collide head on in Delhi
Six people were injured after two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided head on with each other at Sansad Marg in the national Capital on Wednesday, a police official said.
New Delhi: Six people were injured after two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided head on with each other at Sansad Marg in the national Capital on Wednesday, a police official said.
Sharing the details, a senior police official said that an information regarding the accident was received at Parliament Street police station at around 11:15 a.m. following which an emergency response vehicle was dispatched for the spot.
"Injured were taken to hospital from where they were discharged after the first aid," said the official.
The injured were identified as Sandeep Kumar (Bus Driver), Rupesh Kumar (passenger), Md. Tanvir (passenger), Jagdeep singh (conductor), Sanjay Kumar (Bus driver of another DTC) and Rahul (conductor of another DTC).
"We have initiated a legal action in the matter," the official added.