Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: At least six people were killed in a tragic road accident in the Madhuban police station area of Jharkhand's Giridih district late on Tuesday night, police officials said on Wednesday.

The tragic incident involved a head-on collision between a Scorpio and a motorcycle on the Giridih-Dumri road.

The accident went unnoticed until early Wednesday morning when local residents discovered the mangled vehicles and informed the authorities.

Upon reaching the scene, police officials found the lifeless bodies of four occupants of the Scorpio and two persons who were on the bike. The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged.

Authorities have identified five of the six deceased persons -- Hussaini Mian, a resident of Dhawatand under Madhuban police station; Bablu Kumar Tudu, a resident of Chhachhendo village; Somesh Chandra and Gopal Kumar, both from Dariapur in Munger district, Bihar; and Gulab Kumar, a resident of Isri Bazar, Giridih.

The identity of the sixth victim remains unknown.

Preliminary reports suggest that both vehicles were traveling at high speed, when they collided. The Scorpio was heading towards Dumri, while the motorcycle was en route to Giridih from Parasnath railway station.

The accident occurred on a stretch of road that sees relatively low traffic at night, which resulted in a delay in discovering the accident and providing aid to the victims.

The police, after getting information, reached the accident site and began investigation. The bodies were transported to Giridih Sadar Hospital for postmortems. Law enforcement officials have also reached out to the families of the deceased and are working to establish the identity of the unidentified victim.

The tragic accident highlights concerns about road safety and the dangers of high-speed travel, particularly on highways with low nighttime traffic.