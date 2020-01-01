Trending :
Six members of a family died as lift collapsed at an under-construction building in Indore

Six members of a family died as lift collapsed at an under-construction building in Indore
In a tragic incident, six members of the same family died after a temporary lift collapsed at an under-construction building. This incident has...

Indore: In a tragic incident, six members of the same family died after a temporary lift collapsed at an under-construction building. This incident has happened at Patalpani area in Indore on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Puneet Aggarwal (53) and his family members. It's reported that the tragedy struck when all the family members got on a temporary lift at their farmhouse.

As they reached the top floor, suddenly the lift collapsed hitting them to the ground. Immediately, the locals rushed them to the hospital, where six members died and one is said to be in critical condition. Further details are awaited.

