Six Pak drones neutralised; 3 pistols, 1 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh: Three pistols and over one kg of heroin were seized after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted six Pakistani drones near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, an official said on Thursday.

BSF troopers neutralised five drones near the Modhe village in Amritsar on Wednesday night. They also seized four packets containing three pistols, as many magazines and a packet of heroin weighing 1.070 kg, said the official.

Early on Thursday, the BSF troops intercepted another drone near Attari village and recovered two magazines. In a separate operation, personnel of the force recovered pistol parts and a magazine from a paddy field near Dal village in Tarn Taran district.

In another incident, a private bus rammed into a vehicle carrying school children near the Chabbewal bus stand here on Thursday, resulting in a minor injury to a student, police said.

The vehicle carrying 30 students was on its way to the school in Handowal village when a bus belonging to a private transport company rammed into it, they said.

One student sustained minor injuries in the collision, a police official said, adding that they were investigating the matter.