Six People Died In A Road Accident Near Chennai

Early on Wednesday morning, a three-vehicle collision near Madhuranthagam on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway resulted in six fatalities and five serious injuries.



After the investigation started, the deceased were identified. They have been recognised as Chandrasekar, 70 years old, Dhamodharan, 28years old, Sasikumar, 35 years old, Sekar, 55 years old, Ezhumalai, 65 years old, and Gokul, 33 years old. Not only the people died, but there were people who were brutally injured. The injure people were known as Ramamoorthy, 35 years old, Sathish Kumar, 27 years old, Ravi, 26 years old, Sekar, 37 years old, and Ayyanar, 34 years old. All of them hailed from Pozhichalur in Chennai.

They were travelling to Chennai from the Karthigai Deepam celebration at the Thiruvannamalai temple when the tragedy occurred at around 4 am.

The small truck struck a truck that was travelling in front of it as it approached Janakipuram. It was being followed by another truck, which rammed the tiny truck. Between the two trucks was the little truck. Six passengers on the tiny truck perished instantly, while five others suffered severe injuries.

Furthermore, the bodies were delivered by the police to Chengalpet Government Hospital for an autopsy. For more than three hours, the national route saw complete gridlock.