Sketches of 3 suspected terrorists released

New Delhi: Sketches of three suspected terrorists involved in the brutal Pahalgam attack that left at least 28 tourists dead have been released by the security agencies.

Officials said the men are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha. The three terrorists also had code names - Moosa, Yunus and Asif. Earlier in the day, a grainy image surfaced showing a man running with an AK-47 rifle in hand.

While the photograph is yet to be independently verified, officials say it aligns with survivor accounts of heavily armed terrorists dressed in Army fatigues.

The mid-day attack on Tuesday, the deadliest since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, targeted tourists relaxing in the lush meadows of Baisaran, about 7 km from Pahalgam town. Survivors allege the attackers, believed to be six foreign terrorists, selectively targeted men after asking their religion and demanding they recite Islamic verses.

“The attackers moved fast and knew exactly whom to target. It was methodical and terrifying,” a survivor told local media.

Despite a dense security setup in the area, including checkpoints and regular patrols, the attackers managed to slip through undetected. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said an intense manhunt is underway. “The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” it said.