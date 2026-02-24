AP Cabinet Approves Multiple Development Projects and Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has approved a range of tourism projects across Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kakinada, Satya Sai district, Chirala, and Rajahmundry. Meeting under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s chairmanship, the cabinet sanctioned a total of 55 agenda items, including solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects, which received approval from the Investment Promotion Council. Following the conclusion of the agenda, the CM discussed recent developments with ministers, emphasising the government's serious approach to incidents of milk adulteration in Rajahmundry and a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam.

He directed strict action against those responsible and ordered a brief discussion on each issue in the assembly from 12 to 2 pm on Wednesday, encouraging ministers to be well-prepared for departmental discussions. Naidu also highlighted efforts in the agriculture sector, stating they should be communicated publicly through the assembly, with himself and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participating in the debates as needed. Cabinet decisions also included projects in Anantapur and Kurnool districts, development of Higher Education and Skill Development departments, and the establishment of a Rs. 2,387 crore semiconductor industry in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, proposals for land allocation, the setting up of a Science, Technology and Innovation Department, and boundary finalisation of Kolleru Sanctuary were approved, with further proposals to be submitted to the Centre.