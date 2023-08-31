'Smile, please': Pragyan rover clicks image of Vikram lander

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's Pragyan rover on Wednesday clicked an image of the Vikram lander, ISRO said. The 'image of the mission', shared by the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency, was taken by the Navigation Camera (NavCam) on board the rover.

"Smile, please", an ISRO social media post read. "Pragyan rover clicked the image of Vikram lander this morning".The lander and the rover are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days).

Earlier this week, ISRO released the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram. ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.