SOA faculty Deepika earns laurels at beauty pageant

Bhubaneswar: Dr Deepika Yadav, a faculty of the Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS) under Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, won the subtitle crown of ‘Mrs Royal Global Queen 2024 Confident’ and ‘Royal Global Queen of India 2024’ in the Miss and Mrs Royal Global Queen 2024 and Royal Global Achiever Award Season 4 beauty pageant held in Mumbai recently.

Dr Deepika, Assistant Professor in the Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics at IDS, participated in the beauty pageant organised at Mumbai’s Club Emerald on August 3 and 4.

The pageant, which featured contestants and celebrities from India, Bangladesh, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and Nepal, sought to convey the ideals of unity, love and harmony while celebrating the diverse cultural and religious backgrounds of the participants.

Renowned Bollywood actors Aamir Ali Malik, Ali Khan, Jyoti Yadav, Kramik Yadav and Tahir Kamaal Khan attended the event.

The essence of the pageant transcended superficial attributes of physical appearance, height, age or weight. Instead, it attempted to honour the inherent strength and resilience of women.

It presented a transformative opportunity to uncover one’s hidden potential, embark on an enriching journey of self-discovery and evolve into a refined and confident individual through meticulous grooming.