Soldier injured in Sopore encounter in J&K

Srinagar: A soldier was injured on Monday in fresh firing between the joint security forces and the terrorists on the second day of an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore sub-division.

Officials said that the soldier was injured as firing resumed during the encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Gujjarpati area of Zaloora in the Sopore sub-division.

“Operation was started in the area yesterday following information about the presence of terrorists in there. The operation was suspended yesterday as the vigil was tightened to plug the escape routes of the hiding terrorists. With the first light today, fresh firing resumed. In the ensuing encounter a soldier has been injured,” officials said.

The injured soldier has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials added.

On Sunday, joint teams of the army, Jammu and Kashmir police and the CRPF cordoned off the Gujjarpati area during which a hideout was busted.

During the searches, the security forces were fired upon triggering an encounter. Officials said that the operation was going on and further details are awaited.

It must be mentioned that the security forces have carried out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha ordered the hot pursuit of terrorists after they carried out some dastardly attacks after the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections.

Intelligence agencies suggest that the handlers of terrorists sitting across the border in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been frustrated by the huge participation in these elections by the people. Intelligence agencies suggest that the handlers of terrorism have directed terrorists to carry out attacks against the army, security forces, police and civilians to show their presence in order to instil fear in the minds of the common peace-loving citizens of the union territory.