Soldier, terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: A soldier was killed while another was injured as they brought down a terrorist in a fierce encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, security forces with specific input about the presence of terrorists cordoned off the Kamrazipora area during the night. The militants opened heavy fire as they saw the joint team of police and army approach their hideout.

The injured was moved to the hospital. Searches were underway.