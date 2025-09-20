Soldiers killed in action, 5 hurt in ambush

Imphal: Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed in action, and five others have been injured after their truck was ambushed by a group of gunmen on the outskirts of Manipur's Imphal this evening. Those injured have been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The unidentified gunmen fired at the paramilitary forces' 407 Tata vehicle while it was travelling from its Patsoi company operating base to Nambol base at 5.50 pm. This is on the same road that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken during his recent visit to Manipur, sources said.

The ambush site is in the middle of Imphal and Churachandpur.

"In the general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the Highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of the Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured," said an official statement.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Search operations are underway to catch the armed men involved in the incident.

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack and expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty. He also conveyed prayers for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.