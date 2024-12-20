Some aspire to become leaders of Hindus: RSS chief on rising temple-mosque disputes

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat voiced concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes across the nation, slamming individuals who exploit such issues to project themselves as "leaders of Hindus."

Speaking at a lecture series on the theme 'Vishwaguru Bharat', Bhagwat emphasised that India should set an example of peaceful coexistence among people of diverse faiths and ideologies.

His remarks came in the context of recent controversies surrounding places of worship and calls for mosque surveys to investigate claims of underlying temple structures, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan and Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

On December 12, the Supreme Court issued a directive prohibiting courts across the country from entertaining fresh cases or approving mosque surveys to verify such claims.

Bhagwat urged citizens to learn from historical mistakes and work towards making India a global "role model of inclusivity." He underscored the need to avoid rekindling such disputes, which he said only disrupt the nation's unity.

Referring to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bhagwat acknowledged its significance as a matter of faith for Hindus but cautioned against using hatred to raise issues around other religious sites.

"The Ram Temple was about faith, and Hindus wanted it built. But raising disputes about new sites out of hate is unacceptable," he said. "Some people think they can become leaders of Hindus by creating new controversies. How is this allowed?"

He further condemned acts of extremism and religious intolerance, asserting that such behaviour is against India's cultural ethos. "Forcefulness and disrespect toward other religions are not part of our culture," Bhagwat stated.

Stressing equality, he added, "Who is a minority, and who is a majority? Everyone is equal here. The tradition of this nation allows everyone to follow their own faith. The only condition is to live in harmony and by the law."

Bhagwat also called for a collective effort to uphold India's tradition of inclusivity and unity, warning against divisive narratives that undermine the country's progress.