Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Stable
Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable: Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
This is a developing story. More details awaited
