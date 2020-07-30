X
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Stable

Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable: Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

This is a developing story. More details awaited

