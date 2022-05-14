Sonia Gandhi targets PM Narendra Modi for brutalising minorities

Udaipur: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday called for urgent reforms in the party as "extraordinary situations demand extraordinary action" and also launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of keeping the country in a state of permanent polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents.

Sending out a clear message to Congress ranks while launching the three-day brainstorming conclave, she said the party will have to change its style of functioning and urged them to keep the organisation above their personal ambitions and pay back their debt to the party as it had given a lot to everyone. She urged around 450 delegates to deliberate with an open mind but send out a single message of a strong organisation, resolve and unity.

"In one way this (Congress transformation) is the most fundamental issue. Our revival is only possible through collective efforts. Such collective efforts will not be deferred. This Shivir is the start of the journey," Gandhi said. "The circumstances before our organisation are unprecedented. Extraordinary situations demand extraordinary action. I am fully alert to this. The organisation has to bring changes within itself, not just to stay alive but to move forward. We are in dire need of improvement and changing strategy," she also said.