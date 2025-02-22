SOUL will become the Harvard of the East: Kiran Bedi

Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman officer in the Indian Police Service, delivered an inspiring address to a room full of students and professionals at the SOUL (School of Ultimate Leadership) Leadership Conclave, held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam earlier today. Expressing her strong belief, she said that, “I believe SOUL will become the Harvard of the East and the soul of the world,” thanks to India’s unique culture, civilization, and value system.

Drawing from her extensive career—from leading reformative programs as Director General of Prisons at Tihar Jail in 1994 to her time as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry from 2016 to 2021—she shared the values that have guided her life and leadership journey.

Bedi urged the audience to rethink conventional ideas of success. “Who is the wealthiest person?” she asked. After hearing responses like “the one with peace,” “the one with happiness,” and even “Elon Musk,” she replied, “Each one of you is rich because you have time and health on your side. That makes you even richer than the Prime Minister,” quipped the 74-year-old with a smile.

Bedi stressed the importance of well-being over financial achievements. “The wealthiest person is the one who has health and time,” she said, emphasizing how personal health drives overall productivity. She credited her continued vitality to a disciplined lifestyle and fitness routine, something she has maintained since her early days as a tennis player.

She then introduced her 'ABCD of Freedom’ philosophy—a practical guide to living a meaningful and disciplined life. “A stands for Ability—the skills and knowledge you need to succeed,” she explained, pointing out that hard work, not just talent, is key to success. “B stands for Boundaries—setting personal limits to protect your time, energy, and well-being. C is for Conscience—using your moral compass to guide your decisions.” Finally, “D is for Duty—the responsibility to give back to society,” she said, encouraging volunteerism and active involvement in the community.

Reflecting on her life, Bedi shared her guiding principles: Mastery, Meaning, and Membership. Mastery, she noted, involves striving for excellence in one's chosen field. For her, discipline was key in achieving success both in law enforcement and sports. However, she emphasized that mastering a skill is not enough without a deeper sense of purpose. Bedi spoke of the meaning that fueled her dedication: “I used to ask God, ‘Why have I been given so much in life? What is the purpose of it all?’ And I would hear a voice saying, ‘To serve others.’

She also spoke about the importance of ‘membership’—dedicating oneself to a cause or community larger than oneself. Urging the audience to take up civic duties, she said, “If each one of you takes responsibility for teaching just one underprivileged child, we can significantly reduce illiteracy in India.”

Bedi expressed concerns about the education system’s focus on memorization over skill development, highlighting SOUL as a platform where real change can occur. To illustrate her point, she recalled her experience at Tihar Jail, where she initiated a waste management program that turned kitchen waste into manure, with inmates helping carry out the work. “Many African prisoners told me that this is a skill we will take back to our country,” she said.

“Too often, we educate the head but forget the heart and hands,” she remarked, calling for a holistic approach to education that prepares people intellectually, practically, and emotionally for lifelong learning.

The conclave ignited passion, challenged conventional wisdom, and empowered the next generation of leaders to think boldly and act with purpose for a brighter, more inclusive future. The event brought together leaders from across politics, sports, arts and media, public policy, business, and the social sector to share their personal leadership journeys. They engaged in insightful conversations and shared transformative leadership experiences to inspire a new generation of change-makers and leaders.

SOUL aims to train and empower youth for careers in key public sectors such as health, education, rural development, and sanitation. The institution will offer a range of programs designed to cater to the evolving needs of leaders at various stages of their careers. These include short-term, medium-term, and long-term education programs aimed at shaping visionary leaders for the future. The institute will offer specialized leadership programs ranging from one-week workshops to long-term courses of 9 to 12 months from March 2027.

SOUL is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose aim is to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good. It is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

It is located on the periphery of GIFT City in Gandhinagar, in a sprawling 22-acre campus. The SOUL campus will be developed over the next two years at an estimated cost of INR 150 crore.