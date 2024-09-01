South development top priority: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the development of southern states of the country is the priority of his government. Giving a brief summary of Budgetary allocations to Railways during UPA and NDA, PM Modi also informed that the funds allocated for strengthening Railway network in Tamil Nadu this year, was seven times higher than those in 2014.

After flagging off the three Vande Bharat services virtually, PM Modi said to achieve the aim of 'Viksit Bharat', speedy development of the southern states is needed as it has an abundance of talent, resources and opportunities. "Development of all southern states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is the priority of our government," he said. Drawing a comparison between fund allocation for the state now and during the Congress regime, PM Modi said, "In this year's Budget we have given Tamil Nadu more than Rs 6,000 crore Railway Budget, seven times more than 2014.

Six Vande Bharatare already running in Tamil Nadu, and now with these two more trains, the number will increase to eight. For Karnataka, more than Rs 7,000 crore were sanctioned, nine times more given during 2014." PM Modi said the increased outlay for the states in the Budget has improved the railway transport in these states. On Infrastructure development, he said railway tracks are being improved and electrified, and railway stations are being redeveloped leading to an increase in ease of living and ease of doing business. He flagged off Vande Bharat trains on three routes -- Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru; and Chennai-Nagercoil virtually.

Talking about the development in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, on the Meerut-Lucknow route, the land of revolution is becoming a witness to development."