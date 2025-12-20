SP leader Rana claims house arrest by police

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana on Friday alleged that she has been placed under house arrest, a claim that the police have denied.

Rana, daughter of late poet Munawwar Rana and national vice-president of the SP women’s wing, said she had approached the Kaiserbagh police on December 16 seeking registration of an FIR over alleged objectionable acts and remarks involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad, but no case has been registered so far.

Speaking to PTI, Rana claimed she has been confined to her house since Wednesday.

“The Kaiserbagh police are not registering an FIR. From yesterday till now, I am under house arrest,” she alleged, adding that the affected woman doctor was deeply hurt and had left her job and gone to Kolkata.

Rana said that as a member of the same community and someone who wears a hijab, she feels personally aggrieved.

On the police’s denial of any house arrest, she said CCTV footage shows police personnel stationed outside her residence since Wednesday. “They are detaining me, but are not officially acknowledging it. That amounts to illegal confinement,” she alleged.

She said she would now take her complaint to the police commissioner.

Rana also shared a copy of the complaint with PTI that she intends to submit, seeking an FIR over an incident during the distribution of appointment letters to Aayush doctors in Patna.