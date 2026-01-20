Special prayers held at Karimangalam Varahi Amman temple ahead of PM Modi's TN visit

Chennai: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on January 23, special prayers were offered at the renowned Sri Varahi Amman Temple in Karimangalam in Krishnagiri district, seeking divine blessings for the success of his visit and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) political outreach in the state, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Chennai on January 23 to attend a major NDA campaign rally at Madurantakam, an event that is seen as politically significant ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

The rally is expected to galvanise party cadres and consolidate support for the alliance across southern Tamil Nadu.

In this backdrop, Krishnagiri East District President Kaviarasu led a special prayer ceremony at the Karimangalam Sri Varahi Amman Temple, a shrine widely revered by devotees for its spiritual significance and believed powers.

The prayers were conducted specifically in the name of Prime Minister Modi, invoking blessings for his safety, good health, and the overall success of his Tamil Nadu visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the Prime Minister's visit comes at a crucial moment and reflects the growing importance of Tamil Nadu in the national political landscape.

They added that the NDA rally at Madurantakam is expected to send out a strong political message and energise the grassroots machinery of the alliance.

Several senior and local leaders of the BJP participated in the prayer ceremony, underscoring the organisational emphasis placed on the Prime Minister Modi's programme.

Party workers and supporters from surrounding areas also gathered at the temple to take part in the rituals.

Following the prayers, food was distributed to all attendees as part of a community service initiative, reflecting the BJP's effort to combine religious observance with social outreach.

The event concluded peacefully with chants and devotional offerings, as BJP leaders expressed confidence that the Prime Minister's visit would further strengthen the NDA's presence and momentum in Tamil Nadu.

The special prayers at Karimangalam mark one of several preparatory activities being undertaken by party units across the state ahead of Prime Minister Modi's high-profile visit.