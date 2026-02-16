Queen Abbakka’s legacy must inspire youth, says Shobha Karandlaje

Puttur: A national seminar marking the 500th commemoration of Queen Abbakka was organised at Vivekananda College Puttur on Sunday, bringing together scholars, administrators and students to reflect on the historical relevance of the warrior queen.

Inaugurating the seminar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that many inspiring chapters of Indian history remain underrepresented despite their importance for young generations. She noted that Queen Abbakka’s resistance against colonial forces predates the First War of Independence and symbolises courage and patriotism. “History that inspires our lives must be understood and passed on,” she said.

Presiding over the programme, Dr. Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat emphasised India’s tradition of honouring women’s leadership and called for renewed commitment to national service. Speakers including UGC official Aseema Mangal and heritage representative Kuldeep M. Chouta highlighted Abbakka’s enduring relevance and the role of educational institutions in preserving cultural memory.

Several women achievers from fields ranging from social service and folk arts to healthcare and journalism were honoured with the Veerarani Abbakka Award. Academic sessions explored Abbakka’s contribution to Indian history and her contemporary relevance.

The event concluded with cultural presentations and a valedictory session stressing the importance of integrating historical awareness into education and community life.