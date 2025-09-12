SpiceJet Plane Loses Wheel, Lands Safely in Mumbai

A SpiceJet plane flying from Kandla to Mumbai gave passengers a scare on Friday after one of its wheels came off during take-off. A passenger captured the moment on video, repeatedly saying, “The wheel has fallen,” as the wheel detached just as the aircraft lifted off the runway.

The airline later confirmed that the missing part was an outer wheel of its Q400 turboprop, which was found lying on the runway. Thankfully, the flight continued without any trouble. The plane landed safely in Mumbai at 3:51 pm, though an emergency was briefly declared at the airport as a precaution.

SpiceJet said the landing was smooth, the aircraft taxied to the terminal on its own, and passengers disembarked normally.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also issued a statement, saying: “A flight from Kandla reported a technical issue and landed safely at 3:51 pm on runway 27. All passengers and crew are safe, and normal operations resumed shortly after.”

This incident comes barely a day after another SpiceJet aircraft had a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport.

That flight, a Boeing 737-8 operating as SG041, was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kathmandu. It eventually departed around 3 pm after nearly a seven-hour delay and landed in Kathmandu at 5:10 pm, as reported by PTI.

The airline later clarified: “On September 11, a Delhi-Kathmandu flight returned to the bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. While there were no warnings in the cockpit, the pilots returned as a precaution.”