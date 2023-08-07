Live
- PM Modi to hold meeting with Northeast NDA MPs
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
Just In
Spiritual tourism has potential to boost socio economic development in Puducherry, says President
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was glad to find that spiritual tourism was getting a boost in Union Territory of Puducherry.
Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was glad to find that spiritual tourism was getting a boost in Union Territory of Puducherry. Addressing a gathering at the civic reception accorded to her at JIPMER during her first visit to Puducherry, the President said Puducherry was a 'wonderful destination for spiritual tourism' and added that spiritual tourism was emerging fast as a global trend. Murmu further said, "spiritual tourism has the potential to boost socio economic development in Puducherry."
She noted that the Central government has taken several measures under Swadesh Dharshan scheme to promote tourism related activities in Puducherry. Earlier, after inaugurating the Rs 17 crore advanced linear accelerator equipment for treatment of cancer patients in JIPMER, the President said the facility would minimise radio therapy exposure. She virtually inaugurated the Rs 10.51 crore Ayush hospital set up in the neighbouring Villianoor and said it had come up under the National Ayush Mission and would provide affordable and wholistic health care under the three systems of medicine namely Ayurveda, Siddha and Homeopathy.
Praising the multifarious development Puducherry had made in the field of literacy and education, Murmu said Puducherry demonstrated blending of different cultures and measured up to the spirit of the saying that there was 'unity in diversity.' Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the President first in Odiya and switched over to English and Tamil. On the Lt Governor's gesture in welcoming her in Odiya, the President said, "every language of India is my own language". "Madam Governor (Tamilisai) welcomed me in my own mother language Odiya. But every language of India is my own language," the President said amidst wide applause from the audience.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy who presented his address in English referred to the various welfare schemes the territorial government was implementing to help the marginalized and needy sections. Earlier, on arrival at the Puducherry airport from Chennai, the President was received by Lt Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers, legislators and officials. Droupadi is on a two-day visit to Puducherry and this was her first visit to the Union Territory after becoming President. She offered worship at the famous Manakula Vinayakar temple after participating in the civic reception.