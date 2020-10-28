Spurned lover stabs TV actress in Mumbai 

Mumbai: A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra was returning home from a cafe.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said.

This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said. The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.