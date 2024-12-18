Live
Spy Camera Found in Teachers' Bathroom in UP, School Director Arrested
A school director in Noida was arrested for secretly installing a spy camera in the teacher's bathroom. The police are investigating the case, and teachers demand stronger safety measures in schools.
A school director in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for installing a spy camera in a teacher's bathroom. This happened at a play school in Noida, Sector 70.
The camera was discovered on the 10th of this month by a teacher. She found it in the bathroom's bulb holder. She immediately reported it to the school director, Navanish Sahay, and the school coordinator, Parul. However, they dismissed her complaint.
The teacher was unhappy with how the school director handled the situation. So, she went to the police to report the spy camera. After investigating, the police found that he had bought the camera online for Rs. 22,000.
The police also found out that a similar camera had been discovered in the school's bathroom before, but no action had been taken at that time.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, the school has stopped its activities for now. Navanish Sahay has been arrested. The police are continuing to look into the case.
Teachers are very worried about their privacy and want action to be taken.The teachers feel that the school must keep them safe and stop such incidents from happening again. They also hope the authorities will take strong action to make sure this doesn't happen in any other school.