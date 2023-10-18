‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in Lucknow from October 27

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will organise a ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’ in the state capital Lucknow from October 27 to 29 to promote the use of millets.

Farmers doing good work for production of millets would also be felicitated on the occasion. According to the government spokesman, “Ahead of the Krishi Kumbh, a three-day ‘Sri Anna Mahotsav’, a state-level workshop will be organised in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan from October 27.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event.

Farmers from six divisions will participate in the event on the first day, from five divisions on the second day and from seven divisions on the third day.

“Fifty progressive farmers from each division will take part in the event which is aimed at creating awareness among people and farmers with regard to cultivation and consumption of millets in the state,” the spokesman said.