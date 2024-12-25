STA inks MoU with IIT Madras to improve road safety

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, on Monday signed an MoU with IIT Madras to implement innovative information, education, and communication (IEC) strategies to improve road safety measures across the State. The MoU was signed here in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

Leveraging IIT Madras’ expertise in road safety technology and communication, the STA aims to develop impactful IEC campaigns that will empower citizens to adopt safe road practices and behaviours.

This partnership will focus on implementing the 4E model of road safety—engineering (road and vehicle design), enforcement, emergency care and education, with empathy (human factors)—to address safety comprehensively and effectively, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jena said the partnership with IIT Madras marks a crucial step in the State government’s mission to make Odisha’s roads safer. “By blending cutting-edge re-search with practical, community-driven IEC strategies, we are making significant strides to-ward achieving our vision of a Viksit Odisha—a State where safety and innovation coexist for the benefit of every citizen,” he said.

The minister said the MoU’s initiatives will focus on leveraging modern technology, real-time data, and engaging communication tools to effectively address high-risk groups and foster long-lasting behavioural changes in road safety.

Educational content, workshops and State-wide campaigns will be rolled out to reduce road ac-cidents and fatalities, while targeted outreach efforts will engage diverse groups, from school children to professional drivers, he added.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department Usha Padhee said such collaborative effort underscores the government of Odisha’s unwavering commitment to improving road safe-ty, fostering innovation, and building a sustainable, safer urban

mobility ecosystem.