Stage set for Mahayuti-MVA 'Maha' yudh today

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on Wednesday, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback.

Polling will begin in all the 288 Assembly seats at 7 am and end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23. The election campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power.

The BJP’s use of slogans like “Batenge toh katenge” and “Ek hai toh safe hai” prompted the opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of polarising voters along religious lines.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s use of “Batenge toh katenge” and PM Modi’s “Ek hai toh safe hai” slogans. Not all the BJP allies supported these slogans. Ajit Pawar, distanced himself from them.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis attempted to clarify the meaning of the slogans, leading to confusion within the ruling alliance.

The MVA alliance countered the ruling combine’s rhetoric by focusing on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution. The Opposition aimed to appeal to voters who felt neglected by the government.

The BJP is contesting the November 20 elections in 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.

Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.

The number of candidates has increased by 28 per cent this time compared to the 2019 state assembly elections. This year, 4,136 candidates are contesting, up from 3,239 in 2019. Among these candidates, 2,086 are Independents.