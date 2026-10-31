Stage Set for Opposition Rally at Ram Lila Maidan: Police on High Alert

All is set for the INDIA bloc’s, mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Congress activists from different states and those who represent the alliance parties have started reaching Delhi for a show of strength, demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Final touches for the main stage are being given, and a large tricolour canopy has been erected. The large tricolour tent over the main stage is for senior opposition leaders, while a second stage is being arranged for representatives of INDIA bloc state units. Rows of white canopy tents have been put up, metal barricades installed to regulate movement, and temporary platforms assembled, while trucks have been bringing in chairs and other material

It is learnt that the opposition party leaders and cadre will march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, though they had neither sought permission nor has it been given by the police. The Congress and opposition parties feel that student groups and civil society organisations would also join them in the rally. The Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee are also likely to attend the rally.

However, the CJP is unlikely to participate in the rally at Ramlila Maidan. It is not clear whether Neha Bohra, the new poster girl of the Congress party, would attend or not.

The CJP reiterated its demand for Kumar's resignation and said it would stand with organisations fighting for free and fair elections. But it did not confirm that it would be on stage with the opposition bloc,

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations have also extended support.

The march, named 'Chalo Dilli', will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the starting point of the march.

On the other hand, Delhi Police has said permission has been granted for the rally at Ramlila Maidan, but no application has been received for the proposed procession from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction.

Separate entry gates and enclosures are being arranged for different categories of attendees. Organisers have been asked to deploy volunteers to regulate the crowd, arrange drinking water and separate toilets for women, and coordinate parking with traffic police. Overnight stay at the venue is not permitted.

The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000.

Officials estimate that Ramlila Maidan can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty, but the capacity would come down to around 30,000 to 40,000 with chairs, enclosures and designated passageways in place. Space will be kept outside the ground to manage any crowd spillover.

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces companies, will be deployed for security and crowd management along the march route and at the venue. Ramlila Maidan has been divided into 14 zones, each supervised by an officer of assistant commissioner rank. More than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras will be used for surveillance, with a control room set up inside the ground.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Diversions are planned at key intersections, including ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ajmeri Gate and Turkman Gate. Commuters have been advised to avoid stretches around Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Minto Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. Special arrangements will be made to ensure the movement of ambulances and emergency vehicles towards LNJP and GB Pant hospitals. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have also been advised to plan their journeys in advance.