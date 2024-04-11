Stalin challenges PM on 'Modi ki guarantee'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has thrown down a list of dares to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to guarantee, among other things, an inquiry into the electoral bonds row, recovery of areas “encroached by China”, and a caste census, if his Bharatiya Janata Party wins the election.

The Prime Minister has also been challenged to roll back notified amendments to the citizenship law and ensure immediate distribution of disaster relief funds, a burning topic that last week saw the state government take the centre to the Supreme Court for a Rs 2,000 crore interim relief package.

Stalin’s twist on the ‘Modi ki guarantee’ tag - which the BJP uses frequently in election campaigns, including in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll - came in a lengthy post in Tamil on X, and as the PM attacked the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in his eighth visit to the state this year.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s many trips to the southern state - which has traditionally rejected the BJP’s brand of politics - comparing it to migratory birds. “Just like birds come to a sanctuary during the season, Prime Minister hovers over Tamil Nadu during election season. Prime Minister, who has come with a guarantee card... will you give these guarantees?”

Stalin wasn’t the first to aim a “migratory bird” jibe at the Prime Minister.

Last month Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress referred to him as such, one who surfaces just before an election.

“Otherwise, your ‘warranty’ is once again exposed as a ‘Made in BJP’ washing machine that smears corruption tainted with saffron!” the DMK boss thundered in his social media post.