Stalin challenges Shah on NEET, delimitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his criticism that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was harping on to issues like NEET and delimitation as “diversionary “ tactics and challenged the latter to give “clear answers” to the people of the state if the ruling dispensation was indeed diverting attention.

Tamil Nadu and the DMK were strongly voicing opposition to issues including NEET, he said at a public event here to mark the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various government initiatives.

“Whether it is NEET or 3-language policy, Waqf Amendment Act or delimitation that likely to affect certain states-- only we are strongly voicing opposition. Amit Shah had said that we are saying these to divert attention. What I want to say is that Tamil Nadu is struggling for all Indian states. Is it wrong to demand states’ rights,” he asked.

Stalin, also president of ruling DMK, said the state moved the Supreme Court and got a ‘historic verdict against the state’s Governor because he “didn’t do anything,” referring to the apex court’s verdict on assent to bills enacted by the state’s Assembly. This was “DMK’s power” and it has been realised across the country, he said.

He further asked Shah: “Can you say you can give NEET exemption, can you assure Hindi won’t be imposed, can you list out the (central) funds given to Tamil Nadu and can you assure (Parliamentary) representation won’t decline due to delimitation. If what we are doing is diversion, why haven’t you given clear answers to people of Tamil Nadu on these issues,” Stalin asked the union minister. Amit Shah had on April 11 mounted an attack against the DMK, accusing it of raking up issues like delimitation and 3-language policy to divert attention from serious issues and warned people will seek answers from its leadership over “rampant corruption.”