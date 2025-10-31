Live
- WhatsApp for Apple Watch: Chatting from Your Wrist Now Closer Than Ever
- Deepika Padukone extends support to Jemimah Rodrigues after she opens up about battle with anxiety
- Arti Singh reveals Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' made her cry: 'Every frame was so beautiful'
- Kerala HC cites inflation, rising costs to justify revision of court charges
- Mohammad Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet: Oath Taken at Raj Bhavan
- Global brokerages stay bullish on Adani Power after strong Q2; raise price targets up to Rs 195
- 'We're calculating 5-5 overs, batting as per runs needed', Harmanpreet reveals mindset in 167-run stand with Jemimah
- Strike Called Off as AP Government Reaches Agreement with Hospitals Association
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Remembering the Iron Man Who Forged India’s Unity Through Vision and Willpower
- Telangana Inter Exams 2025 Schedule Released: Dates, Fees, and New Syllabus Changes
Stalin Slams PM Modi For ‘Spreading Regional Hatred’ During Bihar Campaign, Says He Forgot Dignity Of Office
Highlights
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the nation along regional lines during his Bihar campaign, saying the PM “often forgets” his duty to serve all Indians with dignity.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is inciting regional hostility during the Bihar Assembly election campaign. Stalin said that the Prime Minister’s recent remarks in Chhapra reflect a disregard for the dignity and neutrality expected from the country’s highest office.
Sharing a video of Modi’s Bihar rally on social media, Stalin remarked that the Prime Minister “often forgets” his role as a leader for all Indians, not just for one region or group. His statement came amid growing political tensions as Modi continues his campaign in Bihar ahead of the upcoming polls.
Stalin’s criticism underscores a broader opposition concern that the Prime Minister’s campaign tone is divisive, aimed at fueling regional sentiments rather than fostering unity.
Next Story