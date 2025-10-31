  • Menu
Stalin Slams PM Modi For ‘Spreading Regional Hatred’ During Bihar Campaign, Says He Forgot Dignity Of Office

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the nation along regional lines during his Bihar campaign, saying the PM “often forgets” his duty to serve all Indians with dignity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is inciting regional hostility during the Bihar Assembly election campaign. Stalin said that the Prime Minister’s recent remarks in Chhapra reflect a disregard for the dignity and neutrality expected from the country’s highest office.
Sharing a video of Modi’s Bihar rally on social media, Stalin remarked that the Prime Minister “often forgets” his role as a leader for all Indians, not just for one region or group. His statement came amid growing political tensions as Modi continues his campaign in Bihar ahead of the upcoming polls.
Stalin’s criticism underscores a broader opposition concern that the Prime Minister’s campaign tone is divisive, aimed at fueling regional sentiments rather than fostering unity.
