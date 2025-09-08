Live
- Full moon Giri Pradakshina held atop Indrakeeladri
- Spl CS warns farmers on excessive use urea
- Maternal, child healthcare to get boost with two 500-bed blocks
- Telangana set to host 7th All-India Prison Duty Meet
- From chaos to clarity: How AI is changing the way leaders work
- Collector tours villages to make farmers aware on urea supply
- Salaries paid on time, clarifies PJTAU V-C
- Revanth thanks Asad for his support to V-P candidate
- Poet Rama Devi to receive Kaloji Award for 2025
- CM holds meeting with turncoat MLAs
Stargazers behold blood moon
Highlights
Sky watchers across India witnessed a spectacular celestial event as the year's total lunar eclipse began at 8.58 pm on Sunday. For the first time...
Sky watchers across India witnessed a spectacular celestial event as the year's total lunar eclipse began at 8.58 pm on Sunday. For the first time since July 27, 2018, the entire total eclipse is visible from all parts of the country, offering astronomy enthusiasts a rare and mesmerising sight. The eclipse begins at 9:57 pm, and the Moon gradually slips deeper into Earth's shadow.
Observers report the first signs of darkening along the lunar surface as the Earth's umbra starts covering the Moon. By 11:01 pm, the Moon enters full totality, taking on a coppery-red hue. This "Blood Moon" effect occurs as sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, scattering blue light and allowing only red wavelengths to illuminate the lunar surface.
Next Story