Stargazers behold blood moon

Sky watchers across India witnessed a spectacular celestial event as the year's total lunar eclipse began at 8.58 pm on Sunday. For the first time since July 27, 2018, the entire total eclipse is visible from all parts of the country, offering astronomy enthusiasts a rare and mesmerising sight. The eclipse begins at 9:57 pm, and the Moon gradually slips deeper into Earth's shadow.

Observers report the first signs of darkening along the lunar surface as the Earth's umbra starts covering the Moon. By 11:01 pm, the Moon enters full totality, taking on a coppery-red hue. This "Blood Moon" effect occurs as sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, scattering blue light and allowing only red wavelengths to illuminate the lunar surface.